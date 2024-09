videoDetails

Owaisi furious over Ajmer Dargah Issue!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has given a big statement regarding the ongoing case against the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. He targeted Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on this matter. Also asked many questions to Kiren Rijiju. Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on the social media platform X that a case is now going on against the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (R) in Ajmer, claiming that it is a temple.