Owaisi leaders clash in support of Azhari who gave controversial statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi has again attacked BJP. Owaisi has termed the arrest of Maulana Azhari as wrong. Owaisi has said that an atmosphere of hatred is being created in the country. At the same time, BJP has also hit back at Owaisi. Watch the vigorous debate on this issue in the show Taal Thok Ke.

41:07
04:25
03:35
06:13
22:52
