trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701123
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Owaisi statement on Indian Justice Code Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Follow Us
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has opposed the Indian Justice Code bill in Parliament. Owaisi said that these laws are being made to give legal shape to the government's crimes by preventing crime.

All Videos

Harvest Heist: Farmer Faces Loss as Harvester Machine Steals Rice Crop in Bilaspu
Play Icon0:21
Harvest Heist: Farmer Faces Loss as Harvester Machine Steals Rice Crop in Bilaspu
Urfi Javed Creates Sparkling Dress Using Recycled Plastic Bottles from the Dustbin
Play Icon0:56
Urfi Javed Creates Sparkling Dress Using Recycled Plastic Bottles from the Dustbin
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 20th December 2023
Play Icon5:37
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 20th December 2023
Why Mamata Banerjee proposed Mallikarjun Kharge as I.N.D.I.A.'s PM Face?
Play Icon7:33
Why Mamata Banerjee proposed Mallikarjun Kharge as I.N.D.I.A.'s PM Face?
Mallikarjun Kharge hits back at Jagdeep Dhankhar's statement over Mimicry Row
Play Icon6:42
Mallikarjun Kharge hits back at Jagdeep Dhankhar's statement over Mimicry Row

Trending Videos

Harvest Heist: Farmer Faces Loss as Harvester Machine Steals Rice Crop in Bilaspu
play icon0:21
Harvest Heist: Farmer Faces Loss as Harvester Machine Steals Rice Crop in Bilaspu
Urfi Javed Creates Sparkling Dress Using Recycled Plastic Bottles from the Dustbin
play icon0:56
Urfi Javed Creates Sparkling Dress Using Recycled Plastic Bottles from the Dustbin
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 20th December 2023
play icon5:37
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 20th December 2023
Why Mamata Banerjee proposed Mallikarjun Kharge as I.N.D.I.A.'s PM Face?
play icon7:33
Why Mamata Banerjee proposed Mallikarjun Kharge as I.N.D.I.A.'s PM Face?
Mallikarjun Kharge hits back at Jagdeep Dhankhar's statement over Mimicry Row
play icon6:42
Mallikarjun Kharge hits back at Jagdeep Dhankhar's statement over Mimicry Row
Amit Shah,Asaduddin Owaisi,Criminal law,new criminal law,criminal law amendment,new criminal laws,lok sabh discussion on criminal law amendment,criminal law bill 2023,asaduddin owaisi speech,new bills to overhaul criminal laws,criminal laws in india,the criminal law amendment,Criminal Law Amendment Act,criminal law ordinance 2018,Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance,lok sabha hearing on triple talaq bill,special criminal laws in india,owaisi lok sabha speech,