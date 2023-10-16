trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676116
Owaisi's shocking statement on Israel-Hamas war!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi On Israel-Palestine War: Asaduddin Owaisi has given a big statement on Israel-Hamas war. He has said that PM Modi should stop the war.. Israel is committing war crimes. Why is the whole world silent?
Big news amid war, Hamas terrorists have Chinese weapons!
Big news amid war, Hamas terrorists have Chinese weapons!
Shocking! Ice Cream Trucks Turned Into Morgues As Death Toll Rises In Gaza
Shocking! Ice Cream Trucks Turned Into Morgues As Death Toll Rises In Gaza
Breaking Israel-Palestine War: Israeli Army captures 210 Hamas terrorists
Breaking Israel-Palestine War: Israeli Army captures 210 Hamas terrorists
After Hamas, now Hezbollah, Israel's big action on target.
After Hamas, now Hezbollah, Israel's big action on target.
Joe Biden Warned Israel that if it captures Gaza, it would be a big mistake.
Joe Biden Warned Israel that if it captures Gaza, it would be a big mistake.

