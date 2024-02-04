trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717555
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Owaisi's statement on awarding Bharat Ratna to Advani

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Follow Us
Shri Lal Krishna Advani will be honored with Bharat Ratna. Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday that giving Bharat Ratna award to senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani is a 'wrong decision'.

All Videos

ED complains about Arvind Kejriwal in court
Play Icon3:28
ED complains about Arvind Kejriwal in court
Congress orders all its Bihar MLAs to come to Delhi
Play Icon0:47
Congress orders all its Bihar MLAs to come to Delhi
TOP 100 News: PM Modi visit Assam | LK Advani Bharat Ratna | 04-02-2024
Play Icon8:41
TOP 100 News: PM Modi visit Assam | LK Advani Bharat Ratna | 04-02-2024
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:36
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
UCC may soon be implemented in Uttarakhand
Play Icon5:20
UCC may soon be implemented in Uttarakhand

Trending Videos

ED complains about Arvind Kejriwal in court
play icon3:28
ED complains about Arvind Kejriwal in court
Congress orders all its Bihar MLAs to come to Delhi
play icon0:47
Congress orders all its Bihar MLAs to come to Delhi
TOP 100 News: PM Modi visit Assam | LK Advani Bharat Ratna | 04-02-2024
play icon8:41
TOP 100 News: PM Modi visit Assam | LK Advani Bharat Ratna | 04-02-2024
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:36
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
UCC may soon be implemented in Uttarakhand
play icon5:20
UCC may soon be implemented in Uttarakhand