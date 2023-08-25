trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653435
Owaisi's vigorous attack on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted the informal conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit. Owaisi wrote in a post on social media that the Modi government has surrendered to China. Owaisi wrote that the border dispute is an issue related to national security. PM Modi does not have personal property and there is a need for debate in the Parliament.
