trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670285
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Painful death in Maharashtra government hospital

|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Maharashtra Hospital news Update: A case of death of about 41 patients was reported from the government hospital of Nanded, Maharashtra. After which the Shinde government of Maharashtra has come in the dock. There is no hospital for 80 kilometers.
Follow Us

All Videos

US In Close Coordination With Canada, Urges India To Cooperate Over Nijjar’s Death
play icon2:23
US In Close Coordination With Canada, Urges India To Cooperate Over Nijjar’s Death
Shinde government is the responsible for 41 deaths ?
play icon1:38
Shinde government is the responsible for 41 deaths ?
ISIS conspiracy exposed! Terrorists arrested from Delhi, Lucknow, Moradabad
play icon11:53
 ISIS conspiracy exposed! Terrorists arrested from Delhi, Lucknow, Moradabad
Nitish's masterstroke, who will have the upper hand over Lalu Yadav's caste?
play icon5:7
Nitish's masterstroke, who will have the upper hand over Lalu Yadav's caste?
Anurag Thakur attacks Mamata Government over MNREGA Scheme Controversy
play icon2:32
Anurag Thakur attacks Mamata Government over MNREGA Scheme Controversy

Trending Videos

US In Close Coordination With Canada, Urges India To Cooperate Over Nijjar’s Death
play icon2:23
US In Close Coordination With Canada, Urges India To Cooperate Over Nijjar’s Death
Shinde government is the responsible for 41 deaths ?
play icon1:38
Shinde government is the responsible for 41 deaths ?
ISIS conspiracy exposed! Terrorists arrested from Delhi, Lucknow, Moradabad
play icon11:53
ISIS conspiracy exposed! Terrorists arrested from Delhi, Lucknow, Moradabad
Nitish's masterstroke, who will have the upper hand over Lalu Yadav's caste?
play icon5:7
Nitish's masterstroke, who will have the upper hand over Lalu Yadav's caste?
Anurag Thakur attacks Mamata Government over MNREGA Scheme Controversy
play icon2:32
Anurag Thakur attacks Mamata Government over MNREGA Scheme Controversy
Maharashtra Hospital News,maharashtra hospital death,maharashtra hospital jitra,Maharashtra hospital,Nanded,nanded news,nanded news live,nanded hospital news,nanded hospital death,nanded hospital death news today,nanded hospital news in hindi,nanded hospital today news,nanded hospital news live,24 deaths,24 deaths in maharashtra hospital,24 deaths in maharashtra,shinde government news,Eknath Shinde,Breaking News,trending news,Hindi News,Zee News,