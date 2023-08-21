trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651608
Painful to see Congress being recognised by ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on August 21, shared that it is painful to see that now Congress is being recognised by slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ and ‘Inshallah’.
