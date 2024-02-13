trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720744
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pak Election 2024: Who will become new Prime Minister of Pakistan?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 02:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Pakistan Election Result 2024: Now let's talk about the neighboring country Pakistan. Where after the elections no party has got the majority and now an attempt is being made to form a khichdi government through manipulation. However, whoever becomes the Prime Minister of Pakistan will have a crown of thorns on his head.

All Videos

Bihar Floor Test Update: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar
Play Icon33:46
Bihar Floor Test Update: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar
Bihar Floor Test Update: CM Nitish Kumar Proves Majority
Play Icon42:22
Bihar Floor Test Update: CM Nitish Kumar Proves Majority
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
Play Icon08:32
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
Play Icon06:52
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
Play Icon15:41
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel

Trending Videos

Bihar Floor Test Update: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar
play icon33:46
Bihar Floor Test Update: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar
Bihar Floor Test Update: CM Nitish Kumar Proves Majority
play icon42:22
Bihar Floor Test Update: CM Nitish Kumar Proves Majority
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
play icon8:32
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
play icon6:52
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
play icon15:41
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel