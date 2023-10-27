trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680785
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan again broke ceasefire, firing from Pak Rangers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Pakistan has once again violated the ceasefire. There has been firing by Pakistan Rangers in Arnia sector. Earlier yesterday, five Lashkar terrorists were killed by Indian soldiers.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Hamas war: Israel's Army operation 'Uri' in Gaza!
play icon5:37
Israel Hamas war: Israel's Army operation 'Uri' in Gaza!
Israel Hamas war update: 7000 Palestinians died in the war
play icon4:24
Israel Hamas war update: 7000 Palestinians died in the war
World Using Made In India Phones Is Matter Of Pride: PM Modi At Inauguration Of Mobile Congress
play icon0:46
World Using Made In India Phones Is Matter Of Pride: PM Modi At Inauguration Of Mobile Congress
play icon3:9
"You misunderstood…" The White House Explain After Joe Biden Appeared To Link IMEC To The Israel-Hamas Conflict
Yogi on Kashmir Breaking: Yogi said – Pok-Kashmir is not an issue
play icon1:25
Yogi on Kashmir Breaking: Yogi said – Pok-Kashmir is not an issue

Trending Videos

Israel Hamas war: Israel's Army operation 'Uri' in Gaza!
play icon5:37
Israel Hamas war: Israel's Army operation 'Uri' in Gaza!
Israel Hamas war update: 7000 Palestinians died in the war
play icon4:24
Israel Hamas war update: 7000 Palestinians died in the war
World Using Made In India Phones Is Matter Of Pride: PM Modi At Inauguration Of Mobile Congress
play icon0:46
World Using Made In India Phones Is Matter Of Pride: PM Modi At Inauguration Of Mobile Congress
play icon3:9
"You misunderstood…" The White House Explain After Joe Biden Appeared To Link IMEC To The Israel-Hamas Conflict
Yogi on Kashmir Breaking: Yogi said – Pok-Kashmir is not an issue
play icon1:25
Yogi on Kashmir Breaking: Yogi said – Pok-Kashmir is not an issue
ceasefire,Pakistan ceasefire,Pakistan news,pakistan news today,Kashmir encounter,Kupwara Encounter,Kashmir news,anantnag encounter update,Terrorist,Breaking News,Jammu Kashmir,encounter in jammu and kashmir,jammu kashmir news,Jammu and Kashmir,Indian Army,Kupwara Encounter,Kupwara Encounter video,Kupwara Encounter breaking news,Kupwara Encounter ki khabar,Kupwara Encounter news latest,Kupwara Encounter machil,Kupwara Encounter kashmir news,Machil sector,