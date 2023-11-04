trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683899
Pakistan Airbase Attack News: Terrorists entered Pakistan's Mianwali airbase with ammunition

Nov 04, 2023
Pakistan Airbase Attack News: There has been a major attack on Pakistan's Mianwali airbase. Let us tell you that the terrorist attack took place near three fighter planes of Pakistani Air Force. After which Pakistan's terrorists Operation is going on against... Please note that Pakistan J-16 airbase is deployed on this airbase. terrorist organizations of pakistan Tehreek-e-Jihad has claimed responsibility for this attack and also claimed to have caused damage to Pakistan Air Force in the attack. Is. After this attack, Pakistan's claims of security of military bases have been exposed.
