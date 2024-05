videoDetails

Pakistan apologizes for its mistake after 25 years

| Updated: May 29, 2024, 08:42 AM IST

Nawaz Sharif on 1999 Lahore Deal: After 25 years, Pakistan admitted its mistake. In fact, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has accepted the mistake regarding the Lahore Deal of 1999. He admitted that Islamabad violated the agreement made with the then Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.