trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703201
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan Army opened fire to stop Indian Army operation

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us
A big revelation has been made regarding the new conspiracy of Pakistani Army on LoC. Pakistani Army has tried to infiltrate terrorists by setting fire. Terrorists have set this fire in a village on LoC adjacent to Poonch. Let us tell you that after the attacks by Pakistan in Poonch, Rajouri and Baramulla, the Indian Army is carrying out operations on war footing to eliminate the terrorists.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Twist on Agra National Highway: Locals Execute Spontaneous Heist on Truck Carrying Chickens Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh After Accident
Play Icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Twist on Agra National Highway: Locals Execute Spontaneous Heist on Truck Carrying Chickens Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh After Accident
Rajouri Encounter: Suspicious goods found on Baramulla Highway
Play Icon4:13
Rajouri Encounter: Suspicious goods found on Baramulla Highway
Majestic 'Arudhra Darshan' Illuminates Konerirajapuram Natarajar Temple in Tamil Nadu
Play Icon2:46
Majestic 'Arudhra Darshan' Illuminates Konerirajapuram Natarajar Temple in Tamil Nadu
Delhi NCR Shrouded in Smoke and Fog, Witness Zero Visibility
Play Icon2:22
Delhi NCR Shrouded in Smoke and Fog, Witness Zero Visibility
Salman Khan Sings 'Lag Ja Gale' for Fans on 58th Birthday Bash
Play Icon0:22
Salman Khan Sings 'Lag Ja Gale' for Fans on 58th Birthday Bash

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Twist on Agra National Highway: Locals Execute Spontaneous Heist on Truck Carrying Chickens Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh After Accident
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Twist on Agra National Highway: Locals Execute Spontaneous Heist on Truck Carrying Chickens Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh After Accident
Rajouri Encounter: Suspicious goods found on Baramulla Highway
play icon4:13
Rajouri Encounter: Suspicious goods found on Baramulla Highway
Majestic 'Arudhra Darshan' Illuminates Konerirajapuram Natarajar Temple in Tamil Nadu
play icon2:46
Majestic 'Arudhra Darshan' Illuminates Konerirajapuram Natarajar Temple in Tamil Nadu
Delhi NCR Shrouded in Smoke and Fog, Witness Zero Visibility
play icon2:22
Delhi NCR Shrouded in Smoke and Fog, Witness Zero Visibility
Salman Khan Sings 'Lag Ja Gale' for Fans on 58th Birthday Bash
play icon0:22
Salman Khan Sings 'Lag Ja Gale' for Fans on 58th Birthday Bash
loc on pakistan,pakistani army on loc,pak army on loc,pakistan army on loc,pakistan army loc firing,pak army firing on loc,pak army loc poonch,Pakistan,Pakistan Army,Indian Army,LoC,Pakistan news,Pakistan firing,india firing on pakistani army on loc,Pakistani army,pakistan community,Pak Army,indian army loc firing,india pakistan loc firing,Army,loc firing by indian army,India Pakistan border,Zee News,Breaking News,Rajouri encounter,baramulla highway,