Pakistan Blast: Big explosion in Balochistan, Pakistan, death toll increases

|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Pakistan Blast: A big bomb blast has taken place near a mosque in Balochistan, Pakistan. More than 52 people including DSP have died in this blast. Let us tell you that this blast was taking place during a procession for Eid Milad ul Nabi. On the other hand, 25 people have been injured. Know the current situation in detail in this report.
