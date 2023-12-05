trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695602
Pakistan Blast News: IED blast in Peshawar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
A massive blast took place in Peshawar, Pakistan. 7 people have been injured in this attack. 2 children were also among the injured
