Pakistan blocks Wikipedia for 'blasphemous content'; here’s why | Zee News English

|Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 08:17 PM IST
Pakistan has blocked Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia, for its failure to remove offensive or blasphemous material, the country's telecommuni­cation authority said on Saturday. The blacklisting of Wikipedia comes days after the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) degraded Wikipedia services for 48 hours, threatening to block it if the content deemed ‘blasphemous’ was not deleted. Pakistan blocks Wikipedia for 'blasphemous content'; here’s why | Zee News English

