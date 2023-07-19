trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637248
PAKISTAN BREAKING: Suicide attack near army vehicle in Peshawar, two killed, 7 injured

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 07:08 AM IST
PAKISTAN BREAKING: There has been a suicide attack near the army vehicle in Peshawar, Pakistan, two people died and 7 were injured in the attack. Explain that the suicide bomber attacked the car, in which the car blew up due to the bomb blast.
