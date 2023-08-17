trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649933
Pakistan Church Attack: 100 miscreants arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Pakistan Church Attack: After several incidents of church vandalism in Faisalabad, Pakistan, the police have detained about 100 people. A church was vandalized here on Wednesday on charges of blasphemy and incidents of arson were carried out nearby.

