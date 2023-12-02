trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694487
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan Cricket Team Place for fixer in PCB selection committee

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Pakistan Selection Panel: After the poor performance in the World Cup, a period of change is going on in Pakistan cricket.. First Babar Azam left the captaincy of all formats.. Now PCB has given place to the accused of spot fixing in the selection panel.. Due to which the board has been heavily criticized. What is happening... The people of Pakistan are angry and former players are venting their anger on the board.
Follow Us

All Videos

Assembly Election Result 2023: Who is breathless whose claim is valid?
Play Icon46:46
Assembly Election Result 2023: Who is breathless whose claim is valid?
'Regarding the welfare of the Indian community...' tweets PM Modi
Play Icon6:32
'Regarding the welfare of the Indian community...' tweets PM Modi
'Keep an eye on Chinese presence in Indian Ocean', says Navy Chief
Play Icon7:38
'Keep an eye on Chinese presence in Indian Ocean', says Navy Chief
Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results
Play Icon5:50
Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results
Qatar 8 Indian Death Penalty Row: 'Making Efforts To 8 indians...' says Navy Chief
Play Icon3:22
Qatar 8 Indian Death Penalty Row: 'Making Efforts To 8 indians...' says Navy Chief

Trending Videos

Assembly Election Result 2023: Who is breathless whose claim is valid?
play icon46:46
Assembly Election Result 2023: Who is breathless whose claim is valid?
'Regarding the welfare of the Indian community...' tweets PM Modi
play icon6:32
'Regarding the welfare of the Indian community...' tweets PM Modi
'Keep an eye on Chinese presence in Indian Ocean', says Navy Chief
play icon7:38
'Keep an eye on Chinese presence in Indian Ocean', says Navy Chief
Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results
play icon5:50
Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results
Qatar 8 Indian Death Penalty Row: 'Making Efforts To 8 indians...' says Navy Chief
play icon3:22
Qatar 8 Indian Death Penalty Row: 'Making Efforts To 8 indians...' says Navy Chief
Pakistan cricket team,Pakistan Cricket,Pakistan Cricket Board,cricket Pakistan,pakistan cricket official,Pakistan Team,Cricket World Cup,pakistan live match,pakistan match highlights,pakistan world cup 2023,Cricket World Cup 2023,Pakistan cricket news,Cricket,pakistan cricket news today,ICC Cricket World Cup,ICC Men Cricket World Cup,icc cricket world cup india,Pakistan Selection Panel,PCB,Spot fixing,spot fixing in pakistan cricket,