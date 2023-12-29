trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703914
Pakistan Drone Attack: BSF to shoot down Pakistani drones in the air

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Pakistan Drone Attack: Pakistan's drone plot has been broken by the BSF personnel stationed at the border will shoot down Pakistani spy drones in the air with the help of special weapons. The BSF is on alert mode in Akhnur, Jammu and Kashmir, over the threat of incoming Pakistani drones.

