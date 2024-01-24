trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713591
Pakistan Election 2024: Nawaz supporters bring a lion to rally

Jan 24, 2024
Deshhit: Voting is to be held in Pakistan on 8 February. For which the election campaign is at its peak. But what is happening there during the campaign is no less than a political circus. The election symbol of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's party is lion. In such a situation, party workers brought the real lion to the rally. Amidst this drama, Pakistan is trapped in such a whirlpool of crisis from which getting out is a big challenge and it is being discussed a lot even during the campaign.

