Pakistan Election 2024: Voting amid rising violence

Sonam|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 02:38 AM IST
Pakistan Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Voting has ended in Pakistan. Today, 6 policemen have died in an attack on a vehicle of Pakistani security forces and a bomb blast in Dera Ismail Khan area of ​​Pakistan. There have also been reports of several grenade attacks in Balochistan.

