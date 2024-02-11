trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720184
Pakistan Election Result Update: PPP, PML-N making 'hectic efforts' to form coalition govt

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result: Counting of votes for the general elections in Pakistan has been completed. No party has got majority. However, more MPs supported by Imran Khan have won than Nawaz Sharif's party. In such a situation, political turmoil has increased in Pakistan due to no party having majority. At the same time, violence also took place at some places. In such a situation, there is a possibility of civil war in Pakistan.

