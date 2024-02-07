trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718811
Pakistan election: Two deadly blasts in Balochistan

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
A day before the general elections in Pakistan, big blasts took place in Balochistan. 27 people died and dozens were injured in the bomb blast in Pakistan. There have been many blasts in Pakistan before the elections. The first blast took place outside the election office of independent candidate Asfandyar Kakar in Pishin. Soon after this a second explosion took place in Fort Saifullah.

