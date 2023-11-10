trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686450
Pakistan faces lamination paper crisis

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Pakistan's Youth is under big trouble. As oer latest report, people are facing shortage of lamination paper in Pakistan due to this youth of the country have become worried. The youth of Pakistan want to go abroad to study but due to shortage of lamination paper, they are facing obstacles in making passports.
