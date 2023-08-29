trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655094
Pakistan: Imran Khan arrested again

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan got a big relief in the Toshakhana case. In this case, the Islamabad High Court had ordered the release of Imran Khan while staying his sentence, but now he has been arrested again.
