Pakistan in shock after PM Modi's Kashmir Visit

Sonam|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
PM Modi on Pakistan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today guaranteed a developed Jammu and Kashmir along with a developed India from Srinagar. Prime Minister Modi explained everything in a few words to Pakistan, which is always plotting regarding Jammu and Kashmir. This guarantee is a message of the future for the Kashmir Valley after the removal of Article 370. PM Modi's guarantee has created panic in Pakistan.

