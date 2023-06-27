NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan in tension due to Indo-US friendship

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Pakistan has come under tension due to Modi's visit to America, it is worried about its end. Pakistan and America have come face to face on the issue of terrorism. The US State Department has given a warning to eliminate 'Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed' from Pakistan.

All Videos

Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
play icon1:18
Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
play icon1:28
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
play icon5:18
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
play icon6:54
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
play icon3:6
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra

Trending Videos

Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
play icon1:18
Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
play icon1:28
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
play icon5:18
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
play icon6:54
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
play icon3:6
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
PM Modi USA Visit,america warns pakistan,Pakistan news,america pakistan,pakistan america,US warns Pakistan,America Pakistan relations,pakistan news live,Pakistan Army,us pakistan relations,India Pakistan,latest news pakistan,pakistan us relations,Pakistan Taliban,Pakistani terrorists,Pakistan terrorism,Shehbaz Sharif,Modi in America,modi us visit biden,pakistan on modi usa visit,pakistan america news,Pakistan,india america relationship,us on pakistan,