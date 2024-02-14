trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721241
Pakistan New PM: Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto's Parties agree to new Pak Government

|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Update: In Pakistani politics, the formula for formation of a new government has come to the fore five days after the general elections. There will be a new government of PML-N coalition in Pakistan and two parties Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will support it. And the head of the new government will be Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Along with this, a deal has also been made that Maryam Nawaz will be made the Chief Minister of Punjab. Now the question arises that what effect will Nawaz-Bilawal Bhutto's government have on India?

