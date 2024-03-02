trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726892
Pakistan New PM: Who will be the new Wazir-e-Azam of Pakistan?

Mar 02, 2024
The discussion about who will become the next Wazir-e-Azam i.e. Prime Minister of Pakistan is going on. The new PM will be elected in the Parliament of Pakistan after about 15 hours from now. There will be voting for this and its result will also be revealed tomorrow itself. There is talk across the border that Shehbaz Sharif may become the next PM. However, Imran Khan's party has also launched its candidate and the matter of crisis is that Nawaz Sharif's partners do not seem to be supporting him.

