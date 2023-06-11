NewsVideos
Pakistan News: Hell of Hindus means Pakistan! Painful story of a minor girl!

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
In Sindh, Pakistan, a minor girl from a Hindu family is abducted from her home. Then he is forced to accept Islam. Then she is forcefully married to a Muslim man.

WTC Final: 5th day's play started, after 10 years the dream of trophy will be fulfilled!
10:38
WTC Final: 5th day's play started, after 10 years the dream of trophy will be fulfilled!
There is so much arrogance in the PM that even the SC does not believe in it - said Kejriwal
7:14
There is so much arrogance in the PM that even the SC does not believe in it - said Kejriwal
Team India 280 runs away from becoming champion, will Kohli make the impossible possible?
7:8
Team India 280 runs away from becoming champion, will Kohli make the impossible possible?
AAP's mega rally against ordinance, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi
12:3
AAP's mega rally against ordinance, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi
'Through Operation Ganga, We Brought Everyone Back To India': EAM S Jaishankar recalls success of 'Operation Ganga'
1:26
'Through Operation Ganga, We Brought Everyone Back To India': EAM S Jaishankar recalls success of ‘Operation Ganga’

