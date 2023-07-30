trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642432
Pakistan rocked by bomb blast... 35 people died, more than 150 injured

Jul 30, 2023
There is a big blast in Pakistan. More than 30 people have died in this blast. So there more than 100 people have been injured. This blast happened in Bajaur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area of ​​Pakistan. Where Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) meeting was being organized in which many workers had come to attend.

