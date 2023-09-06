trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658836
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan secretly watching G20

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
G20 summit is to be held in Delhi on 9 and 10 September. Preparations for this have been completed in Delhi. India is fully prepared for G20. This conference is also special because India is presenting itself as a strong country at the global level.
Follow Us

All Videos

India... which was once INDIA? Who is Right.. Who is Wrong?
play icon44:50
India... which was once INDIA? Who is Right.. Who is Wrong?
“We are India, we know how to handle the world…” EAM Dr S Jaishankar ahead of G20 Summit
play icon1:9
“We are India, we know how to handle the world…” EAM Dr S Jaishankar ahead of G20 Summit
Rapper Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Gets A Lifetime Ban from a Boat Company In Venice
play icon1:48
Rapper Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Gets A Lifetime Ban from a Boat Company In Venice
G20 Summit: Preparations In Full Swing For The Summit, Takes Place At In Pragati Maidan
play icon1:12
G20 Summit: Preparations In Full Swing For The Summit, Takes Place At In Pragati Maidan
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
play icon9:23
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023

Trending Videos

India... which was once INDIA? Who is Right.. Who is Wrong?
play icon44:50
India... which was once INDIA? Who is Right.. Who is Wrong?
“We are India, we know how to handle the world…” EAM Dr S Jaishankar ahead of G20 Summit
play icon1:9
“We are India, we know how to handle the world…” EAM Dr S Jaishankar ahead of G20 Summit
Rapper Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Gets A Lifetime Ban from a Boat Company In Venice
play icon1:48
Rapper Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Gets A Lifetime Ban from a Boat Company In Venice
G20 Summit: Preparations In Full Swing For The Summit, Takes Place At In Pragati Maidan
play icon1:12
G20 Summit: Preparations In Full Swing For The Summit, Takes Place At In Pragati Maidan
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
play icon9:23
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
g20 summit 2023 india,g20 preparation in delhi,g20 kya hai,g20 delhi,g20 news,G20 summit,g20 delhi 2023,G20 India,g20 summit 2023 india kya hai,g20 news today,g20 ka matlab kya hai,g20 drawing,g20 summit kya hai,g20 kashmir,pakistan on g20,pakistan news today,Pakistan news channel,Pakistan news,PM Modi,PM Modi news,pm modi in g20,