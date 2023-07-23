trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639578
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan took revenge of 'Seema' with 'Anju'? ISI's conspiracy exposed!

|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Seema-Anju Pakistan: Seema Haider of Pakistan has come to India with Sachin of India. So now another case like Seema Haider has come to the fore. India's Anju has reached Pakistan because of love. Has reached Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a visa.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Shubham came out alive after defeating death!
play icon9:5
Baat Pate Ki: Shubham came out alive after defeating death!
Baat Pate Ki: Nature wreaks havoc in Gujarat, humans, cattle and vehicles washed away in water!
play icon9:14
Baat Pate Ki: Nature wreaks havoc in Gujarat, humans, cattle and vehicles washed away in water!
Baat Pate Ki: Stones pelted on Shiva devotees bringing Kavad in Bareilly...Baba will cure!
play icon7:33
Baat Pate Ki: Stones pelted on Shiva devotees bringing Kavad in Bareilly...Baba will cure!
Baat Pate Ki: Not 'Seema' but 'Sachin' is the real culprit! Reached India by dodging the police
play icon12:25
Baat Pate Ki: Not 'Seema' but 'Sachin' is the real culprit! Reached India by dodging the police
India's daughter 'Anju' reached Pakistan to meet lover Nasrullah, created a stir
play icon4:41
India's daughter 'Anju' reached Pakistan to meet lover Nasrullah, created a stir
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Shubham came out alive after defeating death!
play icon9:5
Baat Pate Ki: Shubham came out alive after defeating death!
Baat Pate Ki: Nature wreaks havoc in Gujarat, humans, cattle and vehicles washed away in water!
play icon9:14
Baat Pate Ki: Nature wreaks havoc in Gujarat, humans, cattle and vehicles washed away in water!
Baat Pate Ki: Stones pelted on Shiva devotees bringing Kavad in Bareilly...Baba will cure!
play icon7:33
Baat Pate Ki: Stones pelted on Shiva devotees bringing Kavad in Bareilly...Baba will cure!
Baat Pate Ki: Not 'Seema' but 'Sachin' is the real culprit! Reached India by dodging the police
play icon12:25
Baat Pate Ki: Not 'Seema' but 'Sachin' is the real culprit! Reached India by dodging the police
India's daughter 'Anju' reached Pakistan to meet lover Nasrullah, created a stir
play icon4:41
India's daughter 'Anju' reached Pakistan to meet lover Nasrullah, created a stir
Indian Anju in Pakistan,Pakistan,Anju in Pakistan,seema haider pakistan,seema haider news,Breaking News,Zee News,Pakistani Seema Haider,seema haider exclusive,seema haider exclusive interview,seema haider exclusive interview,sachin love,seema haider story,seema haider live news,seema haider,pakistan seema haider,seema sachin viral video,seema sachin,Pakistan news,sachin seema love,Indian Army,isi link,pakistan seema haider,