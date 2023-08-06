trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645422
Pakistan Train Accident: Big accident in Nawabshah of Pakistan, 7-8 bogies of train derailed

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Pakistan Train Accident: A big accident has happened in Nawabshah of Pakistan, 7-8 bogies of Hazara Express got derailed. 10 people died and 50 were injured in the accident. Relief and rescue work is going on.

