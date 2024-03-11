NewsVideos
Pakistan vs Taliban Update: Clashes occur between Taliban, Pakistan for Durand Line

Mar 11, 2024
Pakistan vs Taliban Update: Pakistan is a cruel and deceitful neighbour. Now Afghanistan has also started to see this. Taliban has been teaching a lesson to the Pakistan Army for the last 24 hours.. Taliban has already warned Pakistan that if it does not desist from its misdeeds, its condition will be like that after the 1971 war. When India had divided Pakistan into two pieces. The latest conflict is taking place over the Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

