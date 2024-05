videoDetails

Pakistan works on China's instruction?

| Updated: May 24, 2024, 03:10 PM IST

Mr 10 percent i.e. Asif Ali Zardari is called Made in China in his own country. Zardari is singing the praises of China instead of Pakistan. No matter who is in power in Pakistan, it moves only at the behest of China. Shahbaz's government is running in Pakistan with the help of Zardari. Both dance to the tune of China. Know what is the whole matter.