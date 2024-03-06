NewsVideos
Army will provide training to Pakistan cricket team

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 09:57 PM IST
Players of Pakistan cricket team are currently participating in PSL but PCB is not happy with their shots. Pakistan Cricket Board believes that their players have failed to hit long sixes in the tournament. In such a situation, the team will be given training from Pakistani Army.

