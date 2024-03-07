NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistani cricketers will be trained by their military

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 12:46 AM IST
Follow Us
Players of Pakistan cricket team are currently participating in PSL but PCB is not happy with their shots. Pakistan Cricket Board believes that their players have failed to hit long sixes in the tournament. In such a situation, the team will be given training from Pakistani Army.

All Videos

DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
Play Icon13:36
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
Play Icon10:10
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja
Play Icon15:27
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja
Pakistani boxer commits theft in Italy
Play Icon02:58
Pakistani boxer commits theft in Italy
Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk in Kochi
Play Icon04:17
Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk in Kochi

Trending Videos

DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
play icon13:36
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
play icon10:10
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja
play icon15:27
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja
Pakistani boxer commits theft in Italy
play icon2:58
Pakistani boxer commits theft in Italy
Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk in Kochi
play icon4:17
Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk in Kochi