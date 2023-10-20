trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677535
Pakistani players in support of Hamas!

Updated: Oct 20, 2023
The whole of Pakistan is playing religious instruments in the name of Gaza in the morning and evening. The assumption is that only it will save Gaza from Israel. Long rallies are being taken out in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Talks are being made... a scene is being created that the Doomsday has not come on Palestine but on all the Muslims of the world.
Iran's big mistake in Israel-Hamas War?
Iran's big mistake in Israel-Hamas War?
Iran made a mistake in the war!
Iran made a mistake in the war!
Rishi Sunak In Israel: Israel's 'weapon' ready against Hamas?
Rishi Sunak In Israel: Israel's 'weapon' ready against Hamas?
TTK: Is everything justified in opposing Modi?
TTK: Is everything justified in opposing Modi?
India beat Bangladesh: Shoaib Akhtar praises Kohli!
India beat Bangladesh: Shoaib Akhtar praises Kohli!

