trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680828
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan's conspiracy against India in Qatar?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
The news of death sentence to 8 former Indian Navy sailors in Qatar has created a stir in the entire country. These people have been in captivity in Qatar for a year and on Thursday (October 26, 2023) the court there announced death sentence for all eight. No information has been made public by Qatar regarding the charges against him, but he was arrested last year on charges of espionage. The biggest challenge facing the Indian government at this time is how it can save the eight Indians from being hanged. The Indian Foreign Ministry is surprised by the decision of the Qatar court and has said that legal avenues are being explored to save Indians from the gallows.
Follow Us

All Videos

Onion becomes expensive before Diwali, increases to Rs 80 per kg
play icon7:56
Onion becomes expensive before Diwali, increases to Rs 80 per kg
Is Pakistan Trailing Qatar In The Death Penalty For 8 Ex-Indian Navy Officers?
play icon1:58
Is Pakistan Trailing Qatar In The Death Penalty For 8 Ex-Indian Navy Officers?
Pakistan again broke ceasefire, firing from Pak Rangers
play icon2:37
Pakistan again broke ceasefire, firing from Pak Rangers
Israel Hamas war: Israel's Army operation 'Uri' in Gaza!
play icon5:37
Israel Hamas war: Israel's Army operation 'Uri' in Gaza!
Israel Hamas war update: 7000 Palestinians died in the war
play icon4:24
Israel Hamas war update: 7000 Palestinians died in the war

Trending Videos

Onion becomes expensive before Diwali, increases to Rs 80 per kg
play icon7:56
Onion becomes expensive before Diwali, increases to Rs 80 per kg
Is Pakistan Trailing Qatar In The Death Penalty For 8 Ex-Indian Navy Officers?
play icon1:58
Is Pakistan Trailing Qatar In The Death Penalty For 8 Ex-Indian Navy Officers?
Pakistan again broke ceasefire, firing from Pak Rangers
play icon2:37
Pakistan again broke ceasefire, firing from Pak Rangers
Israel Hamas war: Israel's Army operation 'Uri' in Gaza!
play icon5:37
Israel Hamas war: Israel's Army operation 'Uri' in Gaza!
Israel Hamas war update: 7000 Palestinians died in the war
play icon4:24
Israel Hamas war update: 7000 Palestinians died in the war
breaking,qatar news,indian in qatar,indian navy officers captured in qatar,8 indian navy officers arrested in qatar,indian naval officials arrested in qatar,indian navy officers detained in qatar,8 former officer of indian navy detained in qutar,Indian Navy,indian naval officers arrested in qatar,Indians in Qatar,former indian navy officers arrested in qatar,India,penalty,qatar and india,qatar india relations,Qatar,mea reaction,qatar news today,