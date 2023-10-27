videoDetails

Pakistan's conspiracy against India in Qatar?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 09:48 PM IST

The news of death sentence to 8 former Indian Navy sailors in Qatar has created a stir in the entire country. These people have been in captivity in Qatar for a year and on Thursday (October 26, 2023) the court there announced death sentence for all eight. No information has been made public by Qatar regarding the charges against him, but he was arrested last year on charges of espionage. The biggest challenge facing the Indian government at this time is how it can save the eight Indians from being hanged. The Indian Foreign Ministry is surprised by the decision of the Qatar court and has said that legal avenues are being explored to save Indians from the gallows.