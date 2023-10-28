trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680875
Pakistan's fourth consecutive defeat in the World Cup

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 01:24 AM IST
Pakistan had to face defeat in the do or die match played against South Africa in the World Cup. In a thrilling match, Pakistan, batting first, had given a target of 271 runs to South Africa to win. In response to which South Africa registered victory while batting. Shoaib Akhtar said after Pakistan's defeat that better late than never, of course Pakistan lost, the bowlers bowled well.
