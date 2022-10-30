Panasonic introduces solution for renewable energy

Oct 30, 2022

Panasonic introduces "H2 KIBOU FIELD", a demonstrative experiment at its Kusatsu factory in Shiga Prefecture. 3-storage batteries, pure hydrogen fuel cell generators, and photovoltaic generators together can provide appropriate control and a stable supply of electricity. Panasonic says that it is the world’s first demonstration to prove that 100 percent of the electricity consumed by a factory can be powered entirely by hydrogen from renewable sources. It also declared "Green Impact" to contribute to decreasing carbon dioxide emissions. By 2030, the carbon dioxide emissions of Panasonic business companies will be zero and by 2050, it will decrease by 1 percent of the world’s CO2 emissions. Panasonic is developing home appliances with the latest technology. In addition, it has been conducting research and development of home fuel cell "Ene-Farm" and hydrogen technology. "H2 KIBOU FIELD" is a stable and optimised power supply by an energy management system based on the integrated control of the power generators and storage system. The electricity generation amount is 500 kilowatts. It is not affected by climate change. Many companies are now looking for solutions to achieve RE100 i.e., a global initiative to 100 percent renewable electricity. Panasonic’s one-stop solution aims for a global decrease in CO2 emissions.