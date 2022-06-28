Panipuri Sale Banned In Nepal's Kathmandu Valley, Here's Why

According to Nepal's Health and Population Ministry, 12 cases of cholera have so far been recorded from the country, including seven new cases. At Teku's Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital, they are receiving treatment. Out of these, two have been released following treatment, while the rest have still been admitted.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

