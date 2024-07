videoDetails

Pankaj Chaudhary issues huge statement on Bihar

| Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 03:24 PM IST

During the budget session in the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has given a big statement on behalf of the Central Government. Actually, Pankaj Chaudhary, while answering on behalf of the Central Government in the Lok Sabha, said that it is not possible to give special state status to Bihar.