NewsVideos
videoDetails

Paparazzi captures Sara Ali Khan in her chic look

|Updated: May 10, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Paparazzi captures Sara Ali Khan in her chic look.
}

All Videos

Vidya Balan snapped along with husband at a dinner date in Mumbai
1:10
Vidya Balan snapped along with husband at a dinner date in Mumbai
Siddhant Chaturvedi Spotted At Dubbing Studio In Bandra
0:41
Siddhant Chaturvedi Spotted At Dubbing Studio In Bandra
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Talks About Right To Health Bill, Urged PM Modi to Pass It On National Level
1:50
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Talks About Right To Health Bill, Urged PM Modi to Pass It On National Level
Jury Finds Trump Liable For Sexual Abuse With Jean Carroll, Awards Her $5 Million
1:53
Jury Finds Trump Liable For Sexual Abuse With Jean Carroll, Awards Her $5 Million
PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 5,500 crore
11:49
PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 5,500 crore

Trending Videos

1:10
Vidya Balan snapped along with husband at a dinner date in Mumbai
0:41
Siddhant Chaturvedi Spotted At Dubbing Studio In Bandra
1:50
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Talks About Right To Health Bill, Urged PM Modi to Pass It On National Level
1:53
Jury Finds Trump Liable For Sexual Abuse With Jean Carroll, Awards Her $5 Million
11:49
PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 5,500 crore