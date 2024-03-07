NewsVideos
videoDetails

Papers are being leaked deliberately in the state, Says Akhilesh Yadav

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Akhilesh Yadav on Paper Leak: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the Yogi government of UP and said that papers are being deliberately leaked in the state.

All Videos

Justice For JS Sidharth's Family: ABVP Long March Demands Answers In Thiruvananthapuram
Play Icon01:31
Justice For JS Sidharth's Family: ABVP Long March Demands Answers In Thiruvananthapuram
Badhir News: What is PM Modi's 'Kashmir Plan'?
Play Icon04:05
Badhir News: What is PM Modi's 'Kashmir Plan'?
Free Electricity Bills And Subsidies In Delhi: AAP Leader Atishi Announces Extension Until 2024-2025
Play Icon01:33
Free Electricity Bills And Subsidies In Delhi: AAP Leader Atishi Announces Extension Until 2024-2025
Arvind Kejriwal Govt Extends Electricity Subsidy In Delhi Till 2025
Play Icon02:30
Arvind Kejriwal Govt Extends Electricity Subsidy In Delhi Till 2025
Mamata Banerjee And TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Lead Mahila Wing Rally In Kolkata
Play Icon01:12
Mamata Banerjee And TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Lead Mahila Wing Rally In Kolkata

Trending Videos

Justice For JS Sidharth's Family: ABVP Long March Demands Answers In Thiruvananthapuram
play icon1:31
Justice For JS Sidharth's Family: ABVP Long March Demands Answers In Thiruvananthapuram
Badhir News: What is PM Modi's 'Kashmir Plan'?
play icon4:5
Badhir News: What is PM Modi's 'Kashmir Plan'?
Free Electricity Bills And Subsidies In Delhi: AAP Leader Atishi Announces Extension Until 2024-2025
play icon1:33
Free Electricity Bills And Subsidies In Delhi: AAP Leader Atishi Announces Extension Until 2024-2025
Arvind Kejriwal Govt Extends Electricity Subsidy In Delhi Till 2025
play icon2:30
Arvind Kejriwal Govt Extends Electricity Subsidy In Delhi Till 2025
Mamata Banerjee And TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Lead Mahila Wing Rally In Kolkata
play icon1:12
Mamata Banerjee And TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Lead Mahila Wing Rally In Kolkata