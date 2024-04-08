Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pappu Yadav to contest as an independent candidate from Purnia seat- Sources

|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Bihar Politics: Pappu Yadav is adamant on Purnia seat regarding Lok Sabha elections. Big information is being received from sources that despite pressure from Congress, Pappu Yadav will contest elections from Purnia seat.

All Videos

Nora Fatehi: Adorable Posing In Her Pretty Girl Era Delights Fans
Play Icon00:20
Nora Fatehi: Adorable Posing In Her Pretty Girl Era Delights Fans
Sanjay Raut makes huge remark against PM Modi
Play Icon01:22
Sanjay Raut makes huge remark against PM Modi
Sanjay Singh holds press conference amid Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
Play Icon08:28
Sanjay Singh holds press conference amid Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
Animal Cruelty: Meerut Man Attacks Stray Dogs With Spiked Bat; Incident Sparks Outrage
Play Icon00:46
Animal Cruelty: Meerut Man Attacks Stray Dogs With Spiked Bat; Incident Sparks Outrage
BJP complains against Ravindra Singh Bhati in Election Commission
Play Icon01:42
BJP complains against Ravindra Singh Bhati in Election Commission

Trending Videos

Nora Fatehi: Adorable Posing In Her Pretty Girl Era Delights Fans
play icon0:20
Nora Fatehi: Adorable Posing In Her Pretty Girl Era Delights Fans
Sanjay Raut makes huge remark against PM Modi
play icon1:22
Sanjay Raut makes huge remark against PM Modi
Sanjay Singh holds press conference amid Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
play icon8:28
Sanjay Singh holds press conference amid Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
Animal Cruelty: Meerut Man Attacks Stray Dogs With Spiked Bat; Incident Sparks Outrage
play icon0:46
Animal Cruelty: Meerut Man Attacks Stray Dogs With Spiked Bat; Incident Sparks Outrage
BJP complains against Ravindra Singh Bhati in Election Commission
play icon1:42
BJP complains against Ravindra Singh Bhati in Election Commission