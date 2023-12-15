videoDetails

Parliament Security Breach Accused Sagar's diary raises several questions

| Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

Security Breach in Lok Sabha Update: A big revelation has come to light on Sagar, accused of Parliament's security breach. Diary of accused Sagar Sharma has been found. In the diary, few points have been mentioned, like time of leaving home has come near, on one hand there is also fear. On one side, the fire of doing anything is also burning. Along with this, many such things have been written in Sagar's diary, on which many questions arise. Like, who brainwashed Sagar?, was there some big anti-national conspiracy?, who was the mastermind of the conspiracy?, planning was going on long ago? And who is involved in planning?