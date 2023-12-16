trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699514
Parliament Security Breach Case: Big statement of Lalit Jha's father

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 07:54 AM IST
In the ongoing investigation of the Parliament security breach, five suspects have been arrested, and two are currently in police custody. Among them is the alleged mastermind, Lalit Mohan Jha, who is now under police remand for seven days. In the midst of these developments, a statement from Lalit Jha's father, Devanand Jha, has emerged.

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how Vivah Panchami is celebrated?
Play Icon5:13
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how Vivah Panchami is celebrated?
What is Mastermind Lalit Jha's TMC Connection?
Play Icon8:46
What is Mastermind Lalit Jha's TMC Connection?
Who is Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma?
Play Icon36:12
Who is Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma?
'Criminal in crime...', says BJP spokesperson in debate
Play Icon7:44
'Criminal in crime...', says BJP spokesperson in debate
Ram Mandir Exclusive Reports: Testing done of Gold-Studded Door for Ram Temple Ayodhya
Play Icon26:16
Ram Mandir Exclusive Reports: Testing done of Gold-Studded Door for Ram Temple Ayodhya

